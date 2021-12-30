At least 8 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

ANKARA

At least eight PKK/YPG terrorists have been “neutralized” in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has said. Terrorists opened fire with multiple rocket launchers and mortars on security forces in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, according to a statement the ministry issued on Dec. 29.

“Security forces responded with heavy fire. Eight PKK/YPG terrorists who launched the attack were neutralized and the vehicles they used were destroyed,” the ministry said.

The Turkish military has launched three major operations in northern Syria against the terrorist groups there since 2016, namely Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.