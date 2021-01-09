At least 61 detained over fake gold production

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

At least 61 suspects were detained across Turkey for selling counterfeit gold in the market, according to security sources on Jan.8.

The financial crimes police branch in Istanbul uncovered a network producing fake and low quality gold bars in eight different workshops in the city's Fatih district. They were gaining unfair profit by putting it on the market in Anatolian cities.

As a result of the six-month technical and physical follow-up carried out as part of the investigation, the identities and addresses of 103 suspects were determined, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.