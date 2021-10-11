At least 5 children killed in road accident

  • October 11 2021 14:27:00

At least 5 children killed in road accident

AFYONKARAHİSAR-Demirören News Agency
At least 5 children killed in road accident

At least five children, aged between 11 and 14, have been killed when a school bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle in the western province of Afyonkarahisar.

The accident, in which five other students were also injured, occurred in the early hours yesterday near a village in Afyonkarahisar’s Iscehisar district.

Police, fire department and gendarmerie units, as well as paramedics, were dispatched to the scene after one of the students, who sustained mild injuries, walked for around one kilometer to the village and informed locals about the accident.

The driver of the vehicle carrying elementary school children was detained.

Education Minister Mahmut Özer issued a message extending his condolences to the families of those children who lost their lives in the accident.

Meanwhile, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin, who was in Afyonkarahisar to attend a meeting, visited the children at the hospital where they were being treated for their injuries.

Each year hundreds of people are killed in road accidents in Turkey.

Last year, nearly 4,900 people lost their lives, down from the previous year’s death toll of around 5,500. In 2015, more than 7,500 people were killed in road accidents.

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

    Tea glass-shaped building in ‘Turkish tea capital’ eyes Guinness record

  2. Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

    Drug lord detained in hotel lobby in Istanbul

  3. Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

    Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

  4. At least 5 children killed in road accident

    At least 5 children killed in road accident

  5. Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM

    Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM
Recommended
CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu

CHP leader meets SP’s Karamollaoğlu
Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM

Turkey wants voice of Non-Aligned Movement to become stronger: FM
Winter will pose challenges in fight against COVID, says expert

Winter will pose challenges in fight against COVID, says expert
Greece to boost guards on Turkey border

Greece to boost guards on Turkey border
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Yemen

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Yemen
Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fatal plane crash

Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fatal plane crash
WORLD Polexit fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

'Polexit' fears spark large pro-EU protests across Poland

Large protests were held across Poland on Oct. 10 to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.

ECONOMY Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan

Turkey to intensify vocational schools: Erdoğan 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to increase the number of vocational schools and strengthen their research and development capacity in a bid to improve the quality of technical abilities of employees in public and private sectors. 
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.