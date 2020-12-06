At least 49 suspects detained in drug raids in southeastern Turkey

  • December 06 2020 10:53:00

At least 49 suspects detained in drug raids in southeastern Turkey

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency
At least 49 suspects detained in drug raids in southeastern Turkey

At least 49 suspects have been detained over charges of drug possession, use and trafficking in an anti-narcotics operation in southeastern Turkey, local officials said on Dec. 6.

According to the provincial police headquarters, the suspects were apprehended as police teams raided addresses in Gaziantep province.

Some 266 grams (9.4 ounces) of drugs, three precision scales, nine unlicensed guns, eight pump rifles and some money thought to be from drug sales were seized in the operation.

So far, five of the suspects were remanded into custody and one was released on bail, while the remaining 43 continue to be processed at the police station.

A crackdown on drugs has helped Turkey over the years deal with narcoterrorism or profits for terrorist groups from the illegal trade.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

    Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

  2. Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

    Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

  3. Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

  4. Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

    Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

  5. First export train heads from Turkey to China

    First export train heads from Turkey to China
Recommended
Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake

Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake
Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E Med: Ministry

Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E Med: Ministry
WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement

WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone
Frances Karabakh resolution is disaster: Erdoğan

France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
WORLD Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

The United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running, as it was reported that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will get a vaccine within weeks.
ECONOMY Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Once Turkey starts to mass-produce its own turboshaft helicopter engines, it will avert annual hi-tech imports worth $60 million, a senior official in the country said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.