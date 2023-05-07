At least 12 people killed in pile-up accident

HATAY
At least 12 people have died and 31 got injured in a pile-up as multiple vehicles collided in the southern province of Hatay, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

Around the Topboğazlı neighborhood of Hatay province, an excavation truck that got out of control of its driver plunged into a crowd of people seeing off soldiers. According to the information received from sources, the brake of the truck traveling from Iskenderun toward Antakya had exploded.

The truck also hit some parked vehicles and dragged two other buses. The vehicles dragged by the truck turned into a ball of fire. Fire brigade teams, paramedics and teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) responded to the scene of the accident upon notification.

According to the first determinations, a total of 12 vehicles were damaged, with four of them completely burned, and six people died on the scene and many others were injured.

Making a statement on social media, oca informed that the initial death account has increased.

“In a pile-up traffic accident in Topboğazlı locality of Antakya, a fire occurred in a truck and a bus, as 12 of our citizens lost their lives and 31 of our citizens were injured, with three of them in critical condition,” Koca said.

Koca stated that 22 ambulances and three National Medical Rescue teams (UMKE) were also assigned to the scene of the devastating accident.

“I wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives and my condolences to their relatives. We will do our best to help the wounded regain their health as soon as possible. I wish them all a speedy recovery,” he said.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, officials said.

