At least 10 injured in southern Turkey forest fires

  • October 09 2020 15:18:00

HATAY
At least 10 people suffered minor injuries due to forest fires in southern Turkey, an official said on Oct. 10.

A fire broke out in the Belen district of Hatay province on Oct. 9 and authorities suspect it can be an arson case, İbrahim Gül, the district mayor, told Anadolu Agency.

Some 10 people were slightly injured, while 20 houses and five vehicles were damaged in the blaze, he said.

Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister, said fires in Hatay, which spread to three districts, has been brought under control.

Wildfires that started on Oct. 9 had engulfed Belen, Arsuz, and İskenderun districts, with hundreds of people evacuating houses. 

Four suspects were detained on suspicion of sabotage Pakdemirli said. 

Firefighters are also battling to contain another forest fire in the southern Osmaniye province, he added.

Firefighter crews, 50 fire trucks, two tanker planes, two helicopters, three bulldozers, dozens of vehicles, and a total of 300 personnel throughout the province participated in an effort to extinguish the fire.

On the second day of the fires, as the flames reached some residential areas, hundreds of people were evacuated as some houses were destroyed. 

According to locals, the winds not only led the fire to spread but also knocked over electric poles, sparking more fire.

