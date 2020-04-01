Assad regime says Israel targeted Homs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Syrian regime on March 31 claimed that Israeli fighter jets carried missile strikes in Homs province.

The SANA news agency affiliated with the Assad regime said: "At 20:25 of March 31, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs.

"Immediately, the army air defense intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them," the news agency reported.

Israel is yet to comment on the Syrian regime's claims.

Notably, the Iran-backed terror group and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Homs.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has launched many airstrikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups.

