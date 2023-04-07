Aşık Veysel’s family collection on display

Aşık Veysel’s family collection on display

ISTANBUL
Aşık Veysel’s family collection on display

On the 50th anniversary of his death, folk singer Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu’s family collection, including the mask taken from his face, will be exhibited at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Şatıroğlu, widely known as Aşık Veysel, is an essential representative of Turkish folk poetry bard culture, who is still remembered for his verses championing peace, harmony and unity in society. At the age of only seven, he lost the use of one of his eyes due to smallpox and was left completely blind after losing the other in an accident.

The exhibition, titled “Veysel Gider, Adı Kalır” (Veysel leaves, his name remains), organized with the contribution of the Culture and Tourism Ministry on the occasion of the declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Aşık Veysel” by UNESCO, opens today at the AKM Istanbul Gallery.

Curated by Erkan Doğanay, the exhibition features the family collection of Nazender Süzer Gökçe and Gürsel Gökçe, family members of Aşık Veysel.

Displaying Aşık Veysel’s life and interviews, articles and news about him, the exhibition features photographs by Ara Güler, Fikret Otyam, Ozan Sağdıç, Mustafa Türkyılmaz, Ergun Çağatay and photojournalists of the period.

The paintings by Eren and Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu and Orhan Peker, the statue of Alper Çınar, the mask taken from the face of Aşık Veysel by the painter Yusuf Toprak when he passed away are among the important works of the exhibition.

The exhibition will also present the four-volume book “Basında Aşık Veysel” (Aşık Veysel in the Press), prepared in Braille alphabet for the visually impaired. The audio version of the same book, performed by theater artists, will also be introduced in the show.

The 1952 film “Karanlık Dünya” (Dark World), which reflects the life in Anatolia and Aşık Veysel, will meet the audience for the first time in the exhibition, which will also move to Ankara and İzmir.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

March heat, Antarctic ice close to records
LATEST NEWS

  1. March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

    March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

  2. Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

    Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

  3. Rent expected to soar after hike cap expires

    Rent expected to soar after hike cap expires

  4. Auto industry unveils sustainability plan

    Auto industry unveils sustainability plan

  5. Inverted tulips bloom, fine imposed for plucking

    Inverted tulips bloom, fine imposed for plucking
Recommended
Turkish pavilion to present ‘Ghost Stories’

Turkish pavilion to present ‘Ghost Stories’
Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes

Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes
Montreux Jazz Fest to mix genres, generations

Montreux Jazz Fest to mix genres, generations
Video games ‘blending’ with film, says ‘Mario’ movie producer

Video games ‘blending’ with film, says ‘Mario’ movie producer
March heat, Antarctic ice close to records

March heat, Antarctic ice close to records
Ai Weiwei launches new London show

Ai Weiwei launches new London show
WORLD Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

ECONOMY Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

Southern provinces may unleash solar potential: Report

Solar potential in southern provinces is key to achieving steady renewable electricity growth, says a report by London-based energy think-tank Ember.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.