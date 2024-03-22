Aşık Veysel remembered on 51st death anniversary

SİVAS

Veysel Şatıroğlu, loving called Aşık Veysel, one of Türkiye's most prominent early 20th-century folk poets and singers, has been commemorated at his grave and in his house on the 51st anniversary of his passing.

In the village of Sivrialan, nestled within the Şarkışla district of the central province of Sivas, an homage event took place on March 21 at the house where the beloved folk poet passed away in 1973.

After a visit to his grave, attendees visited Veysel's house in the village, now converted into a museum, where his bed, musical instrument, photograph and personal belongings garner significant interest from visitors.

During the commemoration program, prayers were offered for Veysel and carnations were laid on his grave. Dignitaries in attendance included Sivas Deputy Governor Ilhami Doğan, Şarkışla District Governor Samet Öztürk, Culture and Tourism Provincial Director Aziz Erdoğan, Şarkışla Mayor Ahmet Turgay Oğuz, as well as Veysel's grandchildren.

Veysel's grandson, Rüstem Şatıroğlu, expressed, "Being the grandson of a figure such as Aşık Veysel, who has become a treasure for all of Türkiye and the world, carrying on his lineage, is something that cannot be expressed merely in words."

In another homage event in the Sivas city center for Veysel, residents were amazed by an AI-powered humanoid robot of the folk poet giving a concert with traditional folk songs. The innovative tribute to Veysel left spectators awestruck.