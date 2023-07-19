Aselsan's new air defense system to debut next week

ANKARA

Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan is set to unveil the Göksur near air defense missile system at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) scheduled to commence on July 25.

Designed to counter a wide range of threats, including anti-ship missiles, armed and unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, warplanes and helicopters, Göksur offers a versatile solution with its modular design approach. The system boasts three different configurations, catering to various defense requirements.

Aselsan emphasized the significance of Göksur as one of the critical systems to be showcased at IDEF 2023, which will be hosted by the Defense Ministry and organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

The air defense missile system employs the Bozdoğan missile as its interceptor, which has been developed by TÜBİTAK-SAGE and subsequently updated to align with the specific air defense needs of naval platforms.

Noteworthy features of the Göksur system include its ability to provide 360-degree threat destruction, utilization of a new generation IIR (Imaging Infrared) seeker-head guided missile, multi-target interception capabilities and the option for stand-alone or platform-integrated operation. The system also boasts a high single-shot interception probability.