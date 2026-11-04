Aselsan signs $1.1 billion air defense export deal

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company Aselsan has signed a $1.1 billion contract to supply air defense systems to an overseas customer, the company announced on Nov. 3.

In a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Aselsan said the agreement would have a positive effect on revenue.

It did not identify the buyer, specify the systems covered or provide a delivery schedule.

The announcement follows a separate air defense export contract worth 488.5 million euros disclosed on Oct. 2, also with an unnamed overseas customer.

Aselsan’s order backlog stood at a record $30.7 billion at the end of September, according to financial results released on Oct. 27.

The company secured $14 billion in new contracts in the first nine months of 2026, including $1.9 billion in export agreements.

New export contracts increased 34 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 28 percent after adjusting for inflation to 151.5 billion Turkish Liras.

The company also increased investment in production capacity and technology by 228 percent to $684 million during the period.

The first phase of its Oğulbey Technology Base began operating as Aselsan expanded facilities to meet demand.

Aselsan rose from 43rd to 40th in the 2026 Defense News Top 100, which ranks companies by their defense revenue in the previous year. It became the first Turkish company to enter the top 40 and remained the highest-ranked among five Turkish firms on the list.

In Türkiye, Aselsan supplies radar and fire control systems for the country’s layered air defenses.

Its work includes the Korkut 35-millimeter gun system and ground systems for the Hisar family of short- and medium-range air defense missiles.

For long-range defense, Aselsan works with missile manufacturer Roketsan and defense research institute TÜBİTAK SAGE on the Siper system, designed to counter threats including fighter aircraft, cruise missiles and drones.