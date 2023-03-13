Aselsan organizes kite event for quake survivor children

HATAY
Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan has organized a kite flying activity at its Disaster and Logistics Center for quake survivor children in the southern quake-hit province of Hatay, as part of the effort to boost their mental well-being.

Within the scope of the aid campaign launched under the coordination of the Aselsan Social Innovation Leaders Association (ASİL), over 85 tents were set up on an area of 13,000 square meters in Hatay, one of the provinces most heavily affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The tent city in the region, which has a capacity of 600 beds and hosts a large number of children, also has a kindergarten and playgrounds for children. Children can play various games, such as soccer and volleyball, in the playground.

Children and their families who participated in the event had the opportunity to get away from the pain of the earthquakes.

Professor Dr. Haluk Görgün, the chairman of the Board of Directors and general manager of Aselsan, noted that healing the wounds of children affected by the disaster is a nationwide mission.

Görgün said that they have been supporting quake-stricken children since the beginning of the disaster because “we know very well that the future will bring us what we give them today.”

Children’s pain can be eased with compassion not to let the trauma from the disaster leave its mark forever on their minds, Görgün added.

The Aselsan family will continue its efforts to heal the wounds of the children affected by quakes, he said.

