Aselsan inaugurates branch in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has inaugurated a branch of Türkiye's leading defense company, Aselsan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I believe that the Aselsan UAE office will not only strengthen the friendship between the two countries but also open new doors in our defense industry's journey of growth and success through technology transfer," Kurtulmuş said during his opening address on Jan. 30.

Following the inauguration, Kurtulmuş engaged in discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital Abu Dhabi. Talks encompassed bilateral relations alongside regional and global affairs.

Earlier engagements in Abu Dhabi saw Kurtulmuş convene with UAE Federal National Council head Saqr Ghobash. He also met Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the speaker of the Council of Representatives, to deliberate on matters of shared concern, including inter-parliamentary relations.

Concluding their deliberations, Kurtulmuş and Al-Musallam presided over an inter-delegation meeting at the Bahraini National Assembly.