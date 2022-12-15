Aselsan developing UMVs performing in droves

Aselsan developing UMVs performing in droves

Selçuk Böke - ANKARA
Aselsan developing UMVs performing in droves

Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan has progressed to the third phase of the project in which it is developing unmanned maritime vehicles (UMV), eight of which can perform missions in droves.

“We continue to develop high autonomy unmanned maritime vehicles and expand our UMV family. In the third phase of the project, we implemented the ‘eight-herd’ architecture,” said Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir.

The vehicle, named Albatros-S, shares sub-tasks and is divided into sub-flocks. It has basic capabilities such as search and rescue, wide area scanning and detection, escort, engagement with suspicious vehicles and being able to operate in situations where the use of manned systems is risky.

ALBATROS-S, developed by Aselsan, can cruise and function in a herd formation independent of a central control, capable of cruising without the need for user intervention, with a high level of autonomy.

Having features such as expandable swarm architecture and dynamic route planning, it can also take on tasks such as reconnaissance, surveillance, engagement with a single or multi-boat target, coast guard patrol, and base and port defense.

“Our goal is to be a pioneer in UMVs as well as in UAVs,” Demir said.

Aselsan ranked 56th in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2021 list, down from 53rd in the previous year’s list. The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation owns 74.2 percent of shares in the company, while 25.8 percent is traded on Borsa Istanbul.

Aselsan’s arms sales stood at $2.16 billion last year, declining slightly from $2.2 billion in 2020. Total sales of the defense company were $2.28 billion, and arms sales accounted for 95 percent of the company’s total sales.

In the first nine months of 2022, Aselsan inked $924 million worth of new contracts, while backlog was $7.6 billion. The company’s nine-month revenues reached 17.7 billion Turkish Liras ($950 million), rising 72 percent from a year ago.

ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

    UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

  2. Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

    Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

  3. Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

    Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

  4. Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

    Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

  5. Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan

    Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan
Recommended
All pre-school students to be given free meals: Minister

All pre-school students to be given free meals: Minister
Schools warn parents for children to wear face masks

Schools warn parents for children to wear face masks
One dead in rain-hit İzmir

One dead in rain-hit İzmir
Shortage of drugs to be solved, says health minister

Shortage of drugs to be solved, says health minister
Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case
Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder to be extradited

Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder to be extradited
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Business confidence fell slightly among Japan’s largest manufacturers for the fourth straight quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed yesterday.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.