ISTANBUL
Artweeks Istanbul to kick off April 10

The 11th edition of Artweeks Istanbul, organized by Bilgili Sanat and Sabiha Kurtulmuş, will welcome art lovers once again.

 

This year’s edition, titled “Artweeks Solo,” aims to offer a fresh perspective to the art world and will take place from April 10 to 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Istanbul.

 

For the first time, the art fair will adopt a solo edition format, presenting individual exhibitions by independent artists and galleries, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.

 

With dedicated spaces designed exclusively for each artist and gallery, the fair will allow visitors to engage more deeply with each artist’s body of work. The new format also aims to foster direct and more intimate interaction between artists and the audience.

 

Open to the public and free of charge, this year’s Artweeks Solo will feature works from both galleries and artists, including Martch Art Project, Merkür, Pi Artworks, Kairos, artSümer, Collect Gallery, Ferda Art Platform, Evin Art Gallery, Olcay Art, Sarıtaş Art Consultancy, MOCA and Mine Art Gallery.

 

Participating artists include Mehmet Dere, Fırat Engin, Suat Akdemir, Günnur Özsoy, Gülfem Kessler, Ahmet Oran, Şebnem Ercantürk, İrfan Önürmen, Antonio Cosentino, Nadide Akdeniz, Hazal Haznedaroğlu, Nilüfer Yıldırım, Seda Dokumacı, Mustafa Horasan, Şerife Bilgili Ercantürk, Metin Çelik and Fatma Tülin.

﻿