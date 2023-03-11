Artist organizes painting events for quake survivor children

Seda Türkoğlu- ŞANLIURFA

With the motive to divert the mind of children traumatized by the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, a painter has started to conduct painting events in the hotel where he is staying, encouraging children to participate and play with colors.

Painter Vahap Aydoğan, who has been an artist for 23 years, was in Şanlıurfa during the Feb. 6’s quakes.

After the earthquake, Aydoğan realized that especially children were in fear and panic in the hotel, where he took temporary shelter with his family.

On the second day of the earthquakes, he started organizing painting activities with about 300 children per day.

When Aydoğan shared these moments on his social media account, lots of support poured in from volunteers.

Aydoğan, who announces the location and time of the events he organizes on social media, said that one day, while they were expecting only about 50 to 60 people to show up at the event, a thousand children came.

Stating that they will hold the next event specifically for children with Down syndrome and autism, Aydoğan said that especially these children are not aware of the trauma they are going through right now.