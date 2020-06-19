Artificial reefs to be used in Istanbul to prevent troll fishing

  June 19 2020

ISTANBUL
Authorities in Istanbul have decided to resort to artificial reefs to prevent troll fishing and protect fish breeding grounds.

The provincial directorate of agriculture and forestry launched a tender recently for the artificial reefs, which will be laid at the bottom of the sea.

Troll fishing is forbidden, but fishers are still using this method, forcing the authorities to seek ways to prevent it.

Artificial reefs have already been put in use in the western provinces of İzmir, Yalova and the town of Altınoluk in the Edremit district of Balıkesir province.

İSTON, which is owned by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, won the tender to supply 420 artificial reefs and another 36 units of anti-trolling reefs.

The authorities in Istanbul said artificial reefs will also help protect and boost biodiversity and contribute to the gene pool.

The cube-shaped artificial reefs with 120 centimeters side length, made of ready mixed concrete, will weigh as much as 1,600 kilograms. Anti-trolling reefs will weigh around 5,300 kilograms.

The authorities are hoping that the artificial reefs and anti-trolling reefs will deter fishers from using this damaging practice for fishing.

The company, which won the tender, will deliver the reefs by the end of August.

