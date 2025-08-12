‘Artificial cave’ in Şanlıurfa revealed as historic rock-cut tomb

‘Artificial cave’ in Şanlıurfa revealed as historic rock-cut tomb

ŞANLIURFA
‘Artificial cave’ in Şanlıurfa revealed as historic rock-cut tomb

Recent investigations in the Suruç district of the southern province of Şanlıurfa have revealed that a rock formation in a pistachio field, thought for years by locals to be a simple cave, is an ancient rock-cut tomb dating back thousands of years.

The Şanlıurfa governor’s office has since moved to protect the historic site located in Köseveli village, approximately 1 kilometer west of the village center.

The tomb was previously thought by residents to be a man-made cave used as an animal shelter or storage. Former village headman Mehmet Kaya explained that knowledge of the site only emerged five to 10 years ago, with locals initially unaware of its historical significance.

“We thought it was a cave, but now it’s known as a rock tomb, similar to ones said to exist in Egypt,” he said.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak announced via social media that the tomb has been documented as part of the city’s cultural inventory. He described the tomb’s structure as a single-chambered, east-west oriented dromos with three niches on each side.

The entrance, facing west, features a cross motif beside its doorway. Inside, symmetrical vaulted sections house multiple recessed burial niches, some with rounded arches, while inscriptions adorn the vaulted areas above.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix
Japanese students trained at excavations

Japanese students trained at excavations
Taylor Swift announces 12th album for pre pre-order

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'
A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Japans World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027
Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports

Perfume bottles found off Kaş may be among Europe’s first fragrance imports
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿