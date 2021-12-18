Art festival kicks off in border city

EDİRNE

The Third Balkan Music Festival has kicked off with a series of events at the Great Synagogue in Turkey’s northwestern province of Edirne with the participation of local officials, guests and locals.

Held for the first time in the border city in 2018 but could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event started with an exhibition, named “From Earth to Sky,” of painter Şaban Tuncer.

Speaking at the event, Edirne Mayor Recep Gürkan stated that all institutions in the city are working to develop art, stressing that the clarinetist Serkan Çağrı, who took the stage at the event, is a very valuable artist from Edirne.

Deputy Edirne Governor Yusuf Güler also stated that the festival adds strength to the cultural and artistic life of the city.

“We are producing very serious projects with all public institutions and organizations and local administrations to make Edirne the center of culture, arts and sports activities,” he said.

A concert by saxophonist Anıl Şallıel and 166 Days Balkan Jazz Project took place later at the event.