Around 333,000 cannabis sativa roots seized

  • June 08 2020 12:33:00

Around 333,000 cannabis sativa roots seized

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency
Around 333,000 cannabis sativa roots seized

Security units seized some 333,000 roots of cannabis sativa and at least 110 kilograms (nearly 250 pounds). of marijuana in eastern Turkey, authorities said on June 8. 

In a statement, the Diyarbakır Governor's Office said operations targeting the PKK’s illegal drug production and trafficking were carried out in the villages of Yalaza and Bağlan in the Lice district, and some villages of Hazro district.

Some 330,600 cannabis roots were seized during the operations which also confiscated weapons; with 269 fire crackers, unregistered firearms and weapon chargers among them.

Meanwhile, around 2,400 cannabis roots were seized in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

A suspect, who grew roots in his backyard, was remanded into custody for producing and trading narcotic drug.

Turkey’s anti-narcotics operations, carried out to ensure the peace and security of locals, will continue without any letup, said the statement. Last year, Turkish authorities seized over 40 tons of marijuana and 40 million cannabis roots.

The PKK has financed its terrorist activities through the illegal drug trade since 1980s, with Interpol estimating that up to 80% of European illicit drug markets are supplied by YPG/PKK-controlled trafficking networks.

Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotic shipments owned or operated by the YPG/PKK for over three decades.

The PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Drugs,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

    Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

  2. Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

    Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

  3. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  4. Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

    Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

  5. Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

    Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language
Recommended
Talks with US on Patriot sale not matured: Official

Talks with US on Patriot sale not matured: Official
New regulations introduced amid normalization

New regulations introduced amid normalization
Ruling AKP mulls to introduce 5 percent threshold for alliance in elections

Ruling AKP mulls to introduce 5 percent threshold for alliance in elections
Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers
Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests
Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47

Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47
WORLD Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000 on June 7, even as Europe emerged from its virus lockdown with infections increasingly under control there.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkey will continue to back investments that will reduce imports and increase exports, said Berat Albayrak, the country's treasury and finance minister, on June 8.
SPORTS Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul must be a candidate for the 2032 Summer Olympics and the Turkish megacity should not give up until that is accomplished, a sports executive said on June 7. 