‘Around 26,000 children in Türkiye have type 1 diabetes’

ISTANBUL

Approximately 26,000 children in Türkiye have type 1 diabetes, 65 percent of whom are of primary school age, according to experts.

Speaking at a meeting convened regarding diabetes among school-aged children, Şükru Hatun from Koç University’s faculty of medicine drew attention to the issue and stated that the aforementioned figures corresponded to 15,000 diabetic children in primary schools alone.

The meeting focused on supporting children with type 1 diabetes and also featured an awards ceremony for a program recognizing educators, school administrators and health professionals for their outstanding efforts in identifying and supporting children with diabetes symptoms in classrooms.

The “Diabetes in School Program” aims to enable teachers, school administrators, school health nurses and other school employees to recognize the symptoms of diabetes in children early and guide them for diagnosis, and to support children with diabetes by recognizing their needs at school.

Within the scope of the program, various activities have been carried out since 2010 and the Education Ministry has also published a directive on diabetes care in schools.

Medical manufacturer Sanofi’s Türkiye communications director, Pınar Kaya, underscored the vital role of educators in improving the lives of these children socially, academically and health-wise.

The meeting further aimed to equip health officers from the Education Ministry with essential training to further support children with diabetes in schools across the country's provinces and districts, fostering a ripple effect of awareness and support from top to bottom.