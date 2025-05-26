Armenian premier signals constitutional changes

YEREVAN
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 26 declared his readiness to personally initiate constitutional changes should the country’s Constitutional Court not approve the peace deal with Azerbaijan when it is signed.

In an address to the second Yerevan Dialogue International Forum held in the Armenian capital, Pashinyan said the country’s Constitutional Court must check the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan once it is signed to clarify if the agreement complies with the constitution.

“It is not an option, it is compulsory,” Pashinyan said, expressing that they have two scenarios from that point onwards, the first of which is when the Constitutional Court does not find the deal to be compliant with the constitution.

Pashinyan described this case as improbable, according to experts, based on the process following the agreement signed between the two countries last August on the regulation of the joint work of border delimitation commissions.

“But, court is court. In case when Constitutional Court would decide that this agreement isn’t compliant with our constitution, we will have a very concrete situation to decide.”

“Personally, my position that I would initiate constitutional changes because this peace process and peace agreement must not be missed. And we will try and we will persuade our society to make that amendment for reaching sustainable and long-lasting peace,” Pashinyan said.

Should the Constitutional Court find the deal to be fully compliant with Armenia’s constitution, then there would be no obstacles to its ratification by the country’s parliament, he said.

Despite reaching a consensus on a peace agreement in March, both Baku and Yerevan have yet to sign the deal and have accused each other of cross-border attacks.

