Armenian Patriarchate excommunicated man

Ali Rıza Akbulut- ISTANBUL

The Armenian Patriarchate has excommunicated an Armenian jeweler for making unfounded allegations about Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan and the clergy and not repenting in the one-week period given to him.

The patriarchate announced on its social media account that the Spiritual Assembly convened on Dec. 12, 2022, excommunicated jeweler Levon Gagaçyan for making some claims regarding the clergy.

“Levon Gagaçyan was given one week to put an end to the unfounded allegations he continuously makes on social media, to give up this attitude toward the respected clergy of our church, and to repent,” the patriarchate stated.



“He was given additional time despite the deadline as we continued to hope that he would choose the right path with the feeling of refreshment in the new year and the blessing of Christmas.”

“But in the course of time, far from repenting and displaying a peaceful attitude, he has completely deviated from the right path. As of Jan. 14, it was announced to the public that he was dismissed from the Armenian Apostolic Church,” the patriarchate said.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet about his excommunication, Gagaçyan stated that he has been maintaining contact with the church since the late 90s.

“There are some missionaries among us, they make wrong practices and misrepresent us. I am against them. I also criticize these practices on social media,” Gagaçyan said.

“A while ago, the Patriarch called me, and we discussed the problems between us. We agreed to delete my posts and report the problems directly to him. We even had dinner together after the talk. I was very surprised when I read the excommunication decision. The patriarchate in Türkiye has no right to do this,” Gagaçyan explained.

“My problem is not with the church, but with individuals. I will sue those who signed the excommunication document,” he added.