Armenia detains 156 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

Armenia detains 156 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

YEREVAN
Armenia detains 156 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

Armenia on Monday briefly detained scores of demonstrators trying to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.

Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has controlled since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an elusive peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.

The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by demonstrators, who have blocked major roads in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.

Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan had urged opponents of the deal to crowd the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.

The 52-year-old joint Armenian and Canadian citizen is a church leader of the Tavush region, which Armenian forces captured in the 1990s and where Pashinyan had agreed to cede control of four villages.

The interior ministry said that a total of 156 people had been detained on Monday but that protesters had failed to close off any streets in Yerevan and that all those detained were later released.

Reporters in the capital had seen hundreds of people join the demonstration on Monday and saw police carrying out detentions on the streets.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Nagorno-Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

The two countries last month announced they had begun border demarcation work as part of normalisation efforts between the arch-foes.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers met over the weekend in Kazakhstan as part of ongoing efforts that at various stages have been mediated by the European Union, Russia and the United States.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election
Russia rains attacks on Ukraines Kharkiv region after launching offensive

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive
Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t
Georgians protest in last stand against foreign agent bill

Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Swedish PM says open to hosting nuclear weapons in wartime

Swedish PM says open to hosting nuclear weapons in wartime
US to raise concerns at first China AI talks

US to raise concerns at first China AI talks
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿