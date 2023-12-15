Armed attack targets Starbucks store in Adana amid boycott calls

ADANA
A store of coffee giant Starbucks in the southern province of Adana has been targeted in an armed attack, in the latest incident on the global chain following mounting boycott calls over its support to Israel amid the Gaza war.

Since Oct. 7, amid the Israel-Hamas war that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians, calls for boycotts have been directed at globally renowned brands like Starbucks and McDonald's, prompting various people to decide against using their products.

Over the past weeks, sporadic protests against Starbucks have erupted across various Turkish cities, with demonstrators spilling coffee in various stores, accusing both the chain and customers of endorsing civilian casualties.

Late on Dec. 13, a 35-year-old male assailant approached a Starbucks shop in Adana, firing a pump-action shotgun in the vicinity of customers.

According to the local media, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the police promptly apprehended the suspect.

“Following the attack, our security units immediately responded to the scene of the attack. Suspect O.G., born in 1988, who carried out the attack, was captured together with his rifle. An investigation was initiated into the incident," Adana Governor’s Office said in a written statement.

Recent reports claimed that Starbucks has experienced a notable 9-percent decline in value over the last 20 days, with some sources alleging that this downturn has resulted in an $11 billion loss.

