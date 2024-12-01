FM holds talks on Gaza, Syria amid regional tensions

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a series of diplomatic calls with regional counterparts to address escalating conflicts in Gaza and Syria.

Fidan spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in Syria, where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other anti-regime factions launched a large-scale offensive on Nov. 27.

They wrested control over a vast swath of territory previously held by government forces. The offensive followed the opposition’s consolidation of control over Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, and the entire Idlib province, with their attention now directed toward Hama.

Fidan also held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, focusing on the ongoing war in Gaza and efforts to achieve a ceasefire. The Gaza conflict has claimed over 44,000 lives since its escalation more than 13 months ago, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

In a separate phone conversation, Fidan discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon’s ceasefire status with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Additionally, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi will visit Türkiye on Dec. 2 for further diplomatic discussions.