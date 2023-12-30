Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

BUENOS AIRES
Argentinas main union calls strike over Milei reforms

Argentina's main labor union on Thursday called for a general strike over President Javier Milei's reforms aimed at liberalizing the country's economy.

Hector Daer, the general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), said the strike on January 24 was in protest against a decree and package of bills announced by Milei, which "go against all of society" and give the president "all public power."

The libertarian Milei took office on December 10 and has taken steps to fulfill his campaign promise to slash public spending and shake up an economy crumbling under annual inflation of 160 percent.

Congress is sitting in extraordinary session this week to consider a package of bills issued to give effect to a mega-decree he unveiled last week.

The decree can be overturned if it is rejected by both houses of Congress. Otherwise it comes into force on Friday.

The decree would change or scrap more than 350 economic regulations in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

"This decree attacks the individual rights of workers, collective rights, a universal and united health system, and an incalculable number of subjects that constitute our country," said Daer.

Milei also presented to Congress this week a package of modifications to laws that will allow the privatization of more than 40 public companies and will limit the right to assembly and demonstration.

This "omnibus bill" containing about 600 items affects a number of areas of public and private life, from fiscal and electoral issues, to the calculation of pensions or the introduction of an "express divorce."

Facing rising protests, Milei's government has warned demonstrators they will lose their right to social assistance and will be billed for the cost of security.

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday demanded the courts intervene to invalidate the mega-decree they say would carve away at worker and consumer protections.

union strike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections
For US fast food chains China too large to pass up

For US fast food chains China too large to pass up
US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs

US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs
Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023
Former VW bosss market manipulation trial revived

Former VW boss's market manipulation trial revived
Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024

Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.