Argentina inflation slows for a second month 

Argentina inflation slows for a second month 

BUENOS AIRES
Argentina inflation slows for a second month

Argentina’s inflation slowed in February for a second consecutive month, as right-wing President Javier Milei continues to push austerity and deregulation measures in an effort to revive the country’s struggling economy.

According to figures released on March 12 by the government’s INDEC statistics agency, Argentina's monthly inflation slowed down to 13.2% in February, compared to 20.6 percent in January and 25.5 percent in December. On a yearly basis, however, inflation remains the highest in three decades, topping 276.2 percent in February.

Government officials and analysts foresee a surge in prices in March due to a combination of increases in the price of energy, fuel, private education and medical services, among others.

Milei's government said in a statement that February’s inflation rate was the result of a “strong fiscal discipline.”

A self-described anarcho-capitalist, Milei assumed power in December and almost immediately announced a series of shock measures, including a 50% devaluation of the nation’s currency in hopes of eventually bringing the country’s roaring inflation under control.

As part of those measures, the government eliminated some state subsidies in energy and transport.

Milei has announced a painful adjustment plan aimed at staving off hyperinflation and warned that the measures would initially have a “negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages, and the number of poor and indigent people.”

It is estimated that around 40 percent of the population live in poverty.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

    Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

  2. Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

    Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

  3. Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

    Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

  4. Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape

    Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape

  5. Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study

    Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study
Recommended
Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan
Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study

Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study
Construction costs rise 16 pct monthly

Construction costs rise 16 pct monthly
‘Job ghosting’ haunts Turkish companies

‘Job ghosting’ haunts Turkish companies
Banks introduce curbs on credit card cash advances

Banks introduce curbs on credit card cash advances
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit
WORLD Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

The Turkish food industry aims to increase its exports to the large Japanese market to $1 billion in the medium term.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿