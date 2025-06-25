Archaeologist restores Mevlana Museum’s iconic green dome

KONYA

Renowned Turkish archaeologist and master tile artist Kemal Güler has completed a remarkable project: Restoring the Kubbe-i Hadra, the iconic green dome of the Mevlana Museum in the central Anatolian province of Konya, one of Türkiye’s most visited cultural landmarks.

A graduate of archaeology and art history from Selçuk University, 61-year-old Güler began tilework as a hobby before establishing his own workshop 36 years ago. He specializes in the high-silica, glazed ceramic technique known from the Great Seljuk era, also referred to as the İznik style.

Güler played a pivotal role in what has been described as the most comprehensive restoration in the museum’s history — a project that lasted over three years and concluded two years ago. He single-handedly produced all 8,500 turquoise tiles used in the restoration of the dome, crafting each one meticulously by hand over the course of two years.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Güler recalled how his journey into ceramics began during his university years, spurred by a dismissive comment from a veteran artist who told him he wasn’t capable of mastering the craft.

“There are only six or seven people in Türkiye today who can apply the Great Seljuk technique,” Güler said. “It’s not something you learn quickly. This technique is widely regarded as one of the most difficult in the world of ceramics. Foreign sources describe it as ‘nearly impossible to master.’ I had no mentor; I trained myself by studying the notes and works of past masters.”

He emphasized the emotional and spiritual depth of the restoration process. “Our tile samples scored the highest in testing, and the official institutions gave us the job. It was a sacred duty, not just a project. The process was deeply fulfilling. I still visit the dome sometimes and say to myself, ‘Did I really make this? Yes, I did.’”

Güler noted that he poured a piece of his soul into every tile, forming a unique bond with each one throughout the process.

His wife, 57-year-old Neval Güler, was his sole apprentice and most devoted supporter during the restoration.

“It was a very emotional and exciting time for us,” she said. “Kemal is a perfectionist—hard to please and always pushing for something better. Sometimes he wouldn’t even be satisfied with his own work. But being his apprentice is a great honor. I’m proud of everything he creates. The green dome tiles were especially meaningful. Even after we finished, we kept going to see them every day.”