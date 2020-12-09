Ara Güler's works to be exhibited next month

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A virtual exhibition is set to present scores of works by Ara Güler, a renowned Turkish photographer who passed away in 2018.

The Ara Güler Universal Virtual Exhibition will open for art aficionados on Dec. 16 and a total of 180 photographs will be exhibited.

Two interviews in which Güler shares his experience with renowned artists Pablo Picasso and Sofia Loren are also going to be displayed.

Director Patrice Vallette said various exhibitions dedicated to the renowned Turkish photographer were planned across different countries, however, the COVID-19 outbreak forced a change in plans.

The exhibition will be open until Feb. 17, 2021.

Güler photographed the likes of Winston Churchill, John Berger, Alfred Hitchcock and Salvador Dali, among many other famed figures.

A museum dedicated to his works was opened in 2018, two months before his passing due to a heart attack at the age of 90.