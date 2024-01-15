Applications for Leyla Gencer voice competition open

ISTANBUL

The 10th Leyla Gencer Voice Competition, co-organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), Borusan Sanat, and Accademia Teatro alla Scala, will have its final series in Istanbul in September.

The triennial competition is dedicated to the estimable memory of “La Diva Turca” Leyla Gencer and it was held under her patronage until she passed away in 2008. After a forced break due to the pandemic, the competition will be back for the 10th time in 2024.

The 10th Leyla Gencer Voice Competition is open to singers between the ages of 18 and 32 from all voice categories. The application period is open until May 3 and the preliminary auditions will be held in May and June for those who prefer live auditioning.

Stéphane Lissner will preside over the jury of the competition, which distinguishes for its international jury, including includes some of the most influential figures from different fields in the profession, as much as for its previous winners, who have subsequently launched on truly international careers.

This year’s live preliminary auditions will be held in London, Berlin, Milan and Naples in the second half of May, and in Tbilisi and Istanbul in the first half of June. Applicants will also have the choice of going through preliminary auditions by submitting their recordings online during application. The results of the preliminary auditions will be announced on the competition website on July 1. The final series will take place in Istanbul between Sept. 22 and 27.

The competition will bestow winners 7,500 euros for the first prize, 4,000 euros for the second prize and 1,500 euros for the third prize.

Accademia Teatro alla Scala also grants a three-month scholarship to one of the finalists. Furthermore, the winner of the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra Special Award will be performing in a concert of the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. The winner of the Royal Opera House Jette Parker Young Artists Program Special Award will be entitled to a week of coaching sessions at the Royal Opera House in London. Deutsche Oper Berlin and Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theater will each grant a Special Award in the form of a role in one of their productions.