Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

  • October 23 2021 10:01:18

ISTANBUL
U.S. tech firm Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced on Oct. 22 the opening of a new store in Turkish metropolitan Istanbul’s Bağdat Avenue.

"Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space," Cook wrote on his personal Twitter.

The store, located on the Anatolian side of Turkey's most populous city, welcomed its first customers during the day.

Apple on Sept. 14 introduced four new iPhone 13 models, Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad with A13 bionic chip, and the new iPad Mini.

The company on Oct. 18 unveiled the new MacBook Pro, powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the 3rd generation of AirPods, and its smart speaker HomePod mini.

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Oct. 22 at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs.
