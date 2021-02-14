Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces seized ammunition, equipment and organizational documents in a counter-terrorism operation in the eastern Şırnak province, the governor's office said on Feb. 13.

According to a statement, a joint team of gendarmerie commandos and police held the operation in the vicinity of Mt. Gabar and targeted over a dozen shelters and caves in which weapons and equipment were buried underground.

Among the items found during the operation - dubbed EREN-10 Martyr Lieutenant Mustafa Erdal - were sniper rifles, guns, flame throwers, rockets, hand grenades and grenade throwers, improvised explosive devices, circular boards used for explosives, ammunition, organizational documents, and supplies.

The statement did not directly refer to any terror group, in particular, however, the PKK terror group is known to hold activities in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.