Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

  • February 14 2021 10:44:00

Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency
Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

Turkish security forces seized ammunition, equipment and organizational documents in a counter-terrorism operation in the eastern Şırnak province, the governor's office said on Feb. 13.

According to a statement, a joint team of gendarmerie commandos and police held the operation in the vicinity of Mt. Gabar and targeted over a dozen shelters and caves in which weapons and equipment were buried underground.

Among the items found during the operation - dubbed EREN-10 Martyr Lieutenant Mustafa Erdal - were sniper rifles, guns, flame throwers, rockets, hand grenades and grenade throwers, improvised explosive devices, circular boards used for explosives, ammunition, organizational documents, and supplies.

The statement did not directly refer to any terror group, in particular, however, the PKK terror group is known to hold activities in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

    Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

  2. Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons

    Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons

  3. Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe

    Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,377 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,579,896

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,377 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,579,896

  5. PKK terrorists kill 13 civilians: Defense Minister Akar

    PKK terrorists kill 13 civilians: Defense Minister Akar
Recommended
PKK terrorists kill 13 civilians: Defense Minister Akar

PKK terrorists kill 13 civilians: Defense Minister Akar
Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts

Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts
Turkish charity helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Turkish charity helps Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76

Former Istanbul mayor dies at 76
Rescued Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey

Rescued Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey
Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe

Turkey detains Iran consulate employee in murder probe
WORLD New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight on Feb. 14 following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.
ECONOMY Turkish auto industry produces over 106,000 vehicles in January

Turkish auto industry produces over 106,000 vehicles in January

Automakers in Turkey produced 106,176 vehicles - including automobiles and commercial vehicles - this January, according to a sectoral report on Feb. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.