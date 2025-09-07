Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

ANKARA
Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will hear from labor unions and business representatives in two days of meetings next week.

 

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will convene its eighth session on Sept. 11, with testimony expected from leaders of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ), the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK), the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ) and several public servants' unions.

 

The following day, the panel will hear from leading business and employer groups. These include the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD).

 

Other participants will include the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) and the Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture.

 

The commission is tasked with tackling the legal, social and political aspects of the anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK announced its decision to dissolve and disarm following a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

 

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy leader Feti Yıldız proposed sending a small delegation from the commission to the İmralı prison island to meet Öcalan.

 

Selecting three or four members from the commission to "hear Öcalan's statement would not constitute a weakness," he said via X on Sept. 5.

 

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) had previously suggested a similar move, but the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) opposed it. The issue is expected to be raised during the upcoming meetings.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco

Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco
Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year

Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year
Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts

Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts
Radicalized teens motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack

Radicalized teen's motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack
Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan
Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık

Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık
Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chairs arrival

Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chair's arrival
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿