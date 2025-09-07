Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will hear from labor unions and business representatives in two days of meetings next week.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will convene its eighth session on Sept. 11, with testimony expected from leaders of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ), the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK), the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ) and several public servants' unions.

The following day, the panel will hear from leading business and employer groups. These include the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD).

Other participants will include the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) and the Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture.

The commission is tasked with tackling the legal, social and political aspects of the anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK announced its decision to dissolve and disarm following a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy leader Feti Yıldız proposed sending a small delegation from the commission to the İmralı prison island to meet Öcalan.

Selecting three or four members from the commission to "hear Öcalan's statement would not constitute a weakness," he said via X on Sept. 5.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) had previously suggested a similar move, but the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) opposed it. The issue is expected to be raised during the upcoming meetings.