Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative heard testimony from academics on Sept. 17 and is scheduled to meet with non-governmental organizations the following day.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened its 10th session on Sept. 17, with experts in conflict resolution presenting views and recommendations on the process.

Civil society groups from Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority eastern provinces are expected to address the panel on Sept. 18.

The commission has been tasked with examining the legal, social and political dimensions of the government’s anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to disarm and dissolve after a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Nine meetings have already been held, with testimony from ministers, intelligence officials, bar associations, relatives of fallen soldiers, trade unions and business groups. Lawmakers are expected to draft proposals for potential legal reforms once the consultation phase concludes.

The panel is also reportedly weighing whether to send a delegation to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with Öcalan, a move supported by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key government ally, signaled support for the idea, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voiced objections.

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation will travel to the island this week to continue contacts with Öcalan as part of the campaign.