Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

ANKARA
Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative heard testimony from academics on Sept. 17 and is scheduled to meet with non-governmental organizations the following day.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened its 10th session on Sept. 17, with experts in conflict resolution presenting views and recommendations on the process.

Civil society groups from Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority eastern provinces are expected to address the panel on Sept. 18.

The commission has been tasked with examining the legal, social and political dimensions of the government’s anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to disarm and dissolve after a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Nine meetings have already been held, with testimony from ministers, intelligence officials, bar associations, relatives of fallen soldiers, trade unions and business groups. Lawmakers are expected to draft proposals for potential legal reforms once the consultation phase concludes.

The panel is also reportedly weighing whether to send a delegation to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with Öcalan, a move supported by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key government ally, signaled support for the idea, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voiced objections.

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation will travel to the island this week to continue contacts with Öcalan as part of the campaign.

 

Parliament,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
LATEST NEWS

  1. Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

    Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

  2. Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

    Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

  4. Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

    Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

  5. Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

    Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next
Recommended
Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability
Bayrampaşa mayor among 26 arrested in corruption probe

Bayrampaşa mayor among 26 arrested in corruption probe
Turkish spy chief in Damascus over security, intelligence ties

Turkish spy chief in Damascus over security, intelligence ties
Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing

Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing
WORLD Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Britain treated Donald Trump to an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring a gun salute and mounted horses as the U.S. president's unprecedented second state visit began under tight security on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Bayraktar unveils Küre digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Teknofest Management Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar has announced the launch of "Küre," a new AI-supported, open-source digital encyclopedia.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿