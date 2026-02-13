Anthropic raises $30 bln, valuing OpenAI rival at $380 bln

NEW YORK
Artificial intelligence company Anthropic raised $30 billion in its latest funding round that values the OpenAI rival at $380 billion, underscoring the breakneck pace of AI investments.

The round, led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and hedge fund Coatue Management, is among the largest private fundraising deals on record and comes just five months after Anthropic closed its previous round at a $183 billion valuation, meaning the company has more than doubled in value since September.

Anthropic said on Feb. 12 its annualized revenue has reached $14 billion, having grown more than tenfold in each of the past three years.

A significant driver of recent growth has been Claude Code, the company's AI-powered coding tool that became generally available in May 2025.

Anthropic's rival OpenAI, backed by Microsoft and SoftBank, has been assembling what is reportedly a far larger round of up to $100 billion that would value the ChatGPT maker at roughly $830 billion.

The staggering sums being raised reflect equally staggering burn rates, with the companies spending cash to cover their massive costs of computing and attracting researcher talent.

Anthropic has forecast reducing its cash burn to roughly a third of revenue in 2026 and just nine percent by 2027, with a breakeven target of 2028, two years ahead of its rival.

Both companies are widely expected to pursue initial public offerings in the second half of 2026.

Founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, both former executives at OpenAI, Anthropic has positioned itself as a safety-focused alternative in the AI race.

Anthropic's earlier backers include Amazon, which has invested $8 billion and serves as a primary cloud partner, as well as Google, which invested $2 billion in 2023.

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
