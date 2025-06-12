Antalya’s historic Hıdırlık Tower to transform into open-air museum

ANTALYA

Restoration and excavation work around the historic Hıdırlık Tower, one of the southern province of Antalya’s most iconic landmarks, is nearing completion as part of a project to transform the site into an open-air museum and a dazzling tourist attraction.

Since the project was launched in 2020, significant archaeological discoveries have been made at the site, including ancient structures and remains dating back to the Roman period, such as a Late Roman mosaic with inscriptions in the southeastern part of the tower.

Working meticulously over the past five years, authorities have completed conservation and restoration efforts at the site to a large extent, while architectural elements of the project are still underway.

Wooden walkways and transparent glass surfaces have been installed to allow visitors to view the archaeological remains without damaging them. In addition, glass railings have been erected around the cliffside to offer safety while maintaining an unobstructed view of the Mediterranean coastline.

Among the key features of the upcoming open-air museum is a viewing terrace that will display the remnants of a Roman-era colonnaded street, believed to have extended as far as Hadrian’s Gate — known as the “Three Doors,” which sits between the walls surrounding the city’s historic Kaleiçi neighborhood — along with a dolphin-figure mosaic with inscriptions, the remains of an ancient bathhouse and a historical ice factory.

When completed, the area will function as a cultural promenade, offering a unique journey through the city’s ancient past and allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea from designated cliffside sections of the terrace.