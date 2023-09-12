Antalya tourism sector concerned over foreign property use

Antalya tourism sector concerned over foreign property use

Salim Uzun - ANTALYA
Antalya tourism sector concerned over foreign property use

Representatives from the tourism sector in Antalya have raised concerns about houses sold to foreigners in the region being used for purposes other than intended, causing significant damage to hotel operations.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, a board member of the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), highlighted that the recent surge in real estate property sales, particularly in the Alanya and Konyaaltı districts, has seen a total of 108,000 properties sold.

"It is, of course, a good thing for foreigners to come to Antalya and buy a house. This is a form of tourism that has examples in the world. But the 108,000 apartments sold were not sold to 108,000 different people. This is where the problem starts," he pointed out.

Kavaloğlu further argued that among those purchases, some individuals bought as many as 80 houses and subsequently rented them out to their own compatriots.

As the head of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), Kavaloğlu emphasized that they have submitted a special report addressing this issue to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The primary buyers of houses in Antalya are Russians, Germans and Ukrainians, who have established a rental system among themselves, he said. However, this system currently lacks any form of oversight or control, leading to informal practices.

Kavaloğlu expressed optimism about addressing the problem through legislative measures, stating, "A suitable law text will be prepared together with stakeholder ministries until October."

Similar issues have affected hoteliers in the United States and Spain, resulting in restrictions on real estate sales in certain regions, he added, sharing his view that such measures are also necessary for Antalya to safeguard the interests of the local tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Kavaloğlu highlighted that Antalya has experienced a significant influx of tourists, with over 11 million visitors arriving in the region. He expressed confidence in surpassing Türkiye's annual tourism target of $56 billion in revenue and 60 million tourists, stating, "In order to reach these figures, Antalya should not stay below 15 million tourists. According to the latest data, we can achieve this."

TÜRKIYE Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

    Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

  2. N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

    N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

  3. Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

    Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

  4. Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

    Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

  5. American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 

    American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Recommended
Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave

American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries

Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries
Auctioneer runs thrift shop for women only

Auctioneer runs thrift shop for women only
Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone

Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone
Municipality starts to provide drone training

Municipality starts to provide drone training
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

The former CEO of Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit yesterday in a surprise move as the Chinese e-commerce empire wraps up a leadership reshuffle.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.