Antalya tops 17 million tourists, marks another record year

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s leading holiday destination Antalya ended 2025 with a new visitor record, welcoming a total of 17.12 million tourists, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

This marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking arrivals, following the milestone achieved in 2024.

Ersoy noted that the number of visitors to Antalya increased by 1.17 percent compared to the previous year, emphasizing that tourist activity was spread evenly throughout the year.

He highlighted that Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom ranked as the top three countries sending the most visitors to the city in 2025. The minister underscored that these figures reaffirm Antalya’s strong position in international tourism.

Meanwhile, Pamukkale — listed as both a cultural and natural heritage site by UNESCO — attracted 2.3 million visitors in 2025.

With its famous travertine terraces, the ancient city of Hierapolis, thermal tourism facilities, hot air balloon rides and paragliding activities, Pamukkale drew significant interest not only from domestic travelers but also from international tourists, particularly from Europe and the Far East.

The number of visitors to Pamukkale exceeded twice the population of Denizli, which stands at 1.06 million, further highlighting its global appeal as one of Türkiye’s most iconic destinations.