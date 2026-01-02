Antalya tops 17 million tourists, marks another record year

Antalya tops 17 million tourists, marks another record year

ISTANBUL
Antalya tops 17 million tourists, marks another record year

Türkiye’s leading holiday destination Antalya ended 2025 with a new visitor record, welcoming a total of 17.12 million tourists, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

This marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking arrivals, following the milestone achieved in 2024.

Ersoy noted that the number of visitors to Antalya increased by 1.17 percent compared to the previous year, emphasizing that tourist activity was spread evenly throughout the year.

He highlighted that Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom ranked as the top three countries sending the most visitors to the city in 2025. The minister underscored that these figures reaffirm Antalya’s strong position in international tourism.

Meanwhile, Pamukkale — listed as both a cultural and natural heritage site by UNESCO — attracted 2.3 million visitors in 2025.

With its famous travertine terraces, the ancient city of Hierapolis, thermal tourism facilities, hot air balloon rides and paragliding activities, Pamukkale drew significant interest not only from domestic travelers but also from international tourists, particularly from Europe and the Far East.

The number of visitors to Pamukkale exceeded twice the population of Denizli, which stands at 1.06 million, further highlighting its global appeal as one of Türkiye’s most iconic destinations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿