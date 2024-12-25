Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas

Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas

ANTALYA
Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas

As Christmas cheer fills the air, marking one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations, the southern city of Antalya has seen a remarkable surge in tourists.

On Dec. 22, over 20,000 visitors arrived in the city, with more than 10,000 of them coming from Germany.

Christmas, recognized as the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by Catholics on Dec. 24-25 and by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 6-7.

In European countries, celebrations typically stretch from Christmas Eve through the New Year, while in Russia and former Soviet states, the festivities last until Jan. 7.

A key destination for holiday travelers is the city’s five-star hotels, which have seen a surge in bookings this year.

Tourism officials report that hotel occupancy rates in Antalya have surpassed 90 percent for the period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

To mark the occasion, hotels have been decorated with festive lights, and displays featuring Santa Claus and reindeer have been set up.

Each year, Antalya’s hotels are decorated with colorful ornaments and lights to celebrate both Christmas and the New Year.

On Christmas Eve, many of the hotels will offer special holiday dinners featuring themed menus for foreign visitors.

“Normally, holidays vary by country, or even region within a country, but Christmas and New Year’s are celebrated at the same time across the world,” said Recep Yavuz, head of the Tourism Working Group at the Antalya City Council. “It’s a holiday that lasts 11-14 days, where three generations often come together for family vacations.”

Yavuz noted that two types of holidays are particularly popular. “The first is a winter sports holiday, and the second is a sunny beach holiday. Especially the elderly, seeking to escape the gloomy winter days, prefer to soak up some winter sun. Many opt for cold cocktails under palm trees instead of staying home with warm drinks,” he said.

"The attractive prices during the winter season further entice many to travel, and the mild 20 degrees Celsius temperatures make the Mediterranean region especially appealing," he added.

Türkiye, along with Egypt and Spain, are top alternatives for winter vacationers.

Yavuz also noted a spike in arrivals over the weekend before Christmas. On Dec. 22 alone, 55 flights arrived from Germany, bringing over 10,000 tourists.

Flights from the United Kingdom and Russia also contributed to the total, with nearly 20,000 visitors entering the country from abroad.

Antalya’s popularity among foreign tourists continues to rise, outpacing destinations such as Mallorca.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

  2. Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

    Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

  3. Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

    Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

  4. İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

  5. CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

    CHP to rally against minimum wage hike
Recommended
Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality
‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival

‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival
Director reveals real-life violence inspired Squid Game

Director reveals real-life violence inspired 'Squid Game'
Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin

Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin
Ancient sanctuary predating earlier finds uncovered at Kastabala

Ancient sanctuary predating earlier finds uncovered at Kastabala
Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with Lord of the Rings soundtracks

Ukrainian orchestra captivates Turkish fans with 'Lord of the Rings' soundtracks

WORLD Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syria’s new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs Dec. 25, including 1 million pills of captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿