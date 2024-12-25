Antalya sees influx of tourists ahead of Christmas

ANTALYA

As Christmas cheer fills the air, marking one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations, the southern city of Antalya has seen a remarkable surge in tourists.

On Dec. 22, over 20,000 visitors arrived in the city, with more than 10,000 of them coming from Germany.

Christmas, recognized as the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by Catholics on Dec. 24-25 and by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 6-7.

In European countries, celebrations typically stretch from Christmas Eve through the New Year, while in Russia and former Soviet states, the festivities last until Jan. 7.

A key destination for holiday travelers is the city’s five-star hotels, which have seen a surge in bookings this year.

Tourism officials report that hotel occupancy rates in Antalya have surpassed 90 percent for the period between Dec. 24 and Jan. 7.

To mark the occasion, hotels have been decorated with festive lights, and displays featuring Santa Claus and reindeer have been set up.

Each year, Antalya’s hotels are decorated with colorful ornaments and lights to celebrate both Christmas and the New Year.

On Christmas Eve, many of the hotels will offer special holiday dinners featuring themed menus for foreign visitors.

“Normally, holidays vary by country, or even region within a country, but Christmas and New Year’s are celebrated at the same time across the world,” said Recep Yavuz, head of the Tourism Working Group at the Antalya City Council. “It’s a holiday that lasts 11-14 days, where three generations often come together for family vacations.”

Yavuz noted that two types of holidays are particularly popular. “The first is a winter sports holiday, and the second is a sunny beach holiday. Especially the elderly, seeking to escape the gloomy winter days, prefer to soak up some winter sun. Many opt for cold cocktails under palm trees instead of staying home with warm drinks,” he said.

"The attractive prices during the winter season further entice many to travel, and the mild 20 degrees Celsius temperatures make the Mediterranean region especially appealing," he added.

Türkiye, along with Egypt and Spain, are top alternatives for winter vacationers.

Yavuz also noted a spike in arrivals over the weekend before Christmas. On Dec. 22 alone, 55 flights arrived from Germany, bringing over 10,000 tourists.

Flights from the United Kingdom and Russia also contributed to the total, with nearly 20,000 visitors entering the country from abroad.

Antalya’s popularity among foreign tourists continues to rise, outpacing destinations such as Mallorca.