Antalya promoted with a mini-series

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced the launch of a 10-episode mini-series titled “Antalya Gambit” as part of a new campaign to promote Antalya, often referred to as the capital of tourism.

The series is now available on GoTürkiye’s YouTube channel.

According to a statement by the ministry, Türkiye, which has become a global brand in tourism promotion through GoTürkiye, has embarked on a fresh initiative to showcase one of its most iconic destinations through cinematic storytelling.

Directed by Bertan Başaran, the series stars Meryem Uzerli as a renowned art curator named Lara, alongside Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who plays the enigmatic architect Deniz.

With the mini-series, Antalya is presented not only as a holiday destination, but also as the center of a story adorned with mystery, romance and culture. The dynamic series, which blends the pulse of a thriller with the charm of Mediterranean romance, is preparing to draw the attention of international audiences to Antalya, the heart of the "Turkish Riviera."

It begins with Lara saving the life of the mysterious architect Deniz on the beach of a luxury resort. Their encounter seems like fate at first, but the series later reveals an elaborate cat-and-mouse game revolving around an art auction, leading the duo to discover ancient cities, hidden coves and dazzling nights in the city.

“Antalya Gambit” stands out with its captivating story as well as the fascinating features of Antalya.

With its breathtaking scenery, glittering coastline, temperate Mediterranean climate and deep-rooted heritage, Antalya has long been a source of inspiration for travelers across the globe.

Thanks to the GoTürkiye brand established by the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the country has become a major force in global tourism promotion.

With campaigns running in over 200 countries and a strong presence on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, Türkiye is now among the most-followed countries on social media in the tourism sector.

