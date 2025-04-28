Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

ANTALYA
Representatives from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly convened in the Turkish southern province of Antalya on April 28 for the assembly’s Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group’s economy and security seminar.

The event brought together lawmakers from NATO member states, alongside participants from Azerbaijan, Gulf and Arab countries. The seminar will run for three days.

The Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group resembles a committee in structure and tasks, but it comprises members from all five assembly committees.

Speaking to members of the press, lawmaker Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO PA and former foreign minister, underscored that the three-day symposium will deliberate upon developments unfolding in the Gulf, the Middle East and the Sahel region of Africa, along with their ramifications for NATO and the strategic posture of Türkiye.

Çavuşoğlu noted that threats and challenges emanating from the south, particularly terrorism, would be a key focus of discussions. Numerous sessions will allow delegates to share views, he added, describing the gathering as a significant opportunity for dialogue.

He also pointed out that Türkiye will host the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting next month, chaired by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Recalling that a similar NATO gathering was held in Antalya a decade ago during his first term as foreign minister, Çavuşoğlu highlighted that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum took place this month.

"Türkiye has become a critical actor in diplomacy and security. Amid rapid global shifts, it remains an indispensable NATO ally, ranking among the top contributors to the alliance’s activities, missions and budget," he said.

He stressed that while Türkiye’s importance is increasingly recognized by Western partners, this appreciation should not be temporary or conditional.

"Unfortunately, one of the persistent mistakes of some Western allies is to acknowledge Türkiye’s value only during times of need, then disregard it afterward," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also warned against exclusionary approaches in discussions about Europe's security architecture, saying sidelining Türkiye would not serve European stability.

"As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the stability and security of Europe and we continue to make substantial contributions," he said.

