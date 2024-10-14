Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival closed with awards

ANTALYA

The 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival ended on Oct. 12 with the award ceremony. “Mukadderat,” directed by Nadim Güç, was named “Best Film” in the National Feature Film Competition.

The closing and award ceremony, hosted by Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, took place at the Cam Piramit Fair and Congress Center. The event, hosted by Şebnem Dönmez, began with a concert by actor and musician Taner Ölmez.

Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek said in his speech that cinema not only affects individuals but also transforms societies, cities and countries.

He highlighted that the festival is one of Antalya's greatest brands, and shared exciting news for the film industry: “In collaboration with the Federation of Cinema Owners, we have decided to pay the copyright fees of all films screened at our festival. This is a first in our country and a significant step for the film sector. Best wishes to our cinema workers.”

Böcek also confirmed that the 62nd Golden Orange Film Festival will take place from Nov. 7-16, 2025.

In the National Feature Film Competition, the Cahide Sonku Award was presented to Yağmur Ergül, the costume designer for “Gülizar.” Ümit Ünal, the director of “Evcilik,” won the Best Screenplay Award. The Best Music Award went to Serkan Polat, Özgür Alper and Pınar Bayrak for their work on “Balinanın Bilgisi.”

Melike Kasaplar won the Best Editing Award for her work on “Fidan” while Meral Aktan, the director of “Gülizar,” received the Best Art Direction Award.

Ayça Bingöl won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in “Fidan” while Osman Sonat won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in “Mukadderat.”

The Best Actress Award was shared by Binnur Kaya for her role in “Ayşe” and Nur Sürer for her role in “Mukadderat.”

Kaya dedicated her award to all women who devote their lives to their loved ones. Nur Sürer dedicated her award to the late Yılmaz Güney.

The Best Actor Award winner was Nejat İşler for his role in “Evcilik.” Best Cinematography was awarded to Murat Has for “Balinanın Bilgisi.”

The Director Award went to “Ayşe.” The "Behlül Dal Best First Film Award was given to Necmi Sancak for “Ayşe.”

The Dr. Avni Tolunay Jury Special Award went to Belkıs Bayrak for directing “Gülizar.”

The Best Director Award went to Necmi Sancak for “Ayşe,” and the Best Film Award went to “Mukadderat.”