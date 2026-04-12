Antalya forum to draw world leaders for fifth annual gathering

ANTALYA

Türkiye will host the fifth annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum from April 17-19, bringing together more than 20 heads of state and government alongside thousands of delegates from over 150 countries to address mounting global uncertainties, the Foreign Ministry announced.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will operate under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Nearly 5,000 attendees are expected, including approximately 15 vice presidents or deputy heads of government, more than 50 ministers — among them over 40 foreign ministers — and more than 460 senior officials, 75 of whom represent international organizations. Academics and students will also be in attendance.

Heads of state participation is drawn nearly half from Africa and Europe. Among foreign ministers, 40 percent will come from Africa, 35 percent from Europe and 22 percent from Asia.

Since its inaugural edition in 2021, the forum has grown into a major platform shaping the international agenda, drawing heads of state, academics, international organization officials and business leaders alike.

More than 40 sessions and events are planned, including leader panels. Discussions will range across regional developments and global transformation, with a focus on political, economic, environmental and technological issues.

On the sidelines, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair several separate ministerial meetings, including a third meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform foreign ministers, an eight-way meeting on Gaza, an informal session of the Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers’ council, and a quadrilateral meeting among Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Sessions will be livestreamed on the forum's official website and social media channels, with major portions broadcast live on public broadcaster TRT.