Antalya floods cause $9.7 million damage as recovery efforts underway

ANTALYA

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin announced that damage caused by the flash floods on the night of Feb. 13 in the city amounted to 300 million Turkish Liras ($9.7 million).

Governor Şahin assured that efforts to assess the damage were ongoing, emphasizing the swift resolution of citizens' financial losses to restore normalcy in Antalya.

Addressing the press at the Disaster Coordination Center at AFAD Provincial Directorate, Şahin provided insights into post-flood operations in the city, recalling that the amount of rain falling within 24 hours on Feb. 13 was equivalent to that typically seen over three months, confined to a narrow area.

Particularly in the Kepez and Muratpaşa districts, several neighborhoods experienced floods and inundation, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Expressing condolences to the deceased's family and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Şahin highlighted the immediate mobilization of state resources under the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Governor Şahin detailed the extensive efforts, involving 2,783 personnel, 442 vehicles, 442 water pumps, seven boats, 20 vacuum trucks, and 60 off-road vehicles. The Emergency Call Center received over 3,300 distress calls.

Approximately 2,687 locations were cleared of water accumulation, with mud removal operations ongoing for residential and commercial properties. Şahin also mentioned restoring damaged facilities such as Antalya Training and Research Hospital, Kepez State Hospital, Sema Yazar Neighborhood Polyclinic, and Muratpaşa Population Directorate.

Addressing the structural damage, Şahin stated that out of 78 buildings assessed, 54 were undamaged, 15 suffered minor damages, and nine were classified as moderately to severely damaged, rendering them uninhabitable. Regarding agricultural losses, Şahin reported flooding on nearly 1,948 hectares of farmland, affecting 299 producers and resulting in the loss of livestock and beehives.

The Interior Ministry also allocated 20 million liras in emergency aid, with immediate cash assistance provided to affected families and ongoing support from municipalities and social welfare organizations. Future assistance, including KOSGEB support packages and Ministry of Family and Social Services aid, was also planned to aid businesses and individuals affected by the floods.