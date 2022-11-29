Antalya experiences its warmest October

ISTANBUL

The southern province of Antalya is experiencing a record-breaking temperature of 41.2 degrees for the month of October, while the temperature has dropped to minus 8.8 degrees in the eastern province of Erzurum, a difference of almost 50 degrees that has caused concern.

The 12th hottest October in the last 52 years was experienced in the country, according to the October 2022 temperature report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The average temperature in October for many years was 15.6 degrees, while this year, the October temperature changed to 16.3 degrees. In October, the lowest temperature was observed in Erzurum at minus 8.8 degrees, while the highest temperature was seen in Antalya at 41.2 degrees. The 50-degree difference between the two provinces drew attention.

Apart from Antalya, the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Cizre district, the Finike and Kaş districts in Antalya, the Central Anatolian provinces of Karaman and Konya’s Çumra district were the regions where the hottest temperatures were experienced in October.

On the other hand, compared to the 1991-2020 average temperatures, the Black Sea province of Bolu observed temperatures below the seasonal normal in October.

According to regional evaluations on weather conditions, the average temperature in October in the Marmara region was 15.9 degrees in previous years, while this figure increased to 16.4 degrees this year.

In the Aegean region, where there is no significant difference, the average temperature in October increased from 17.2 to 17.9 degrees.

The most noticeable difference was experienced in the Mediterranean, where the average temperature for October was 19.4 degrees for a long time. The average temperature for October this year increased to 20.4 degrees in the region.