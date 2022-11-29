Antalya experiences its warmest October

Antalya experiences its warmest October

ISTANBUL
Antalya experiences its warmest October

The southern province of Antalya is experiencing a record-breaking temperature of 41.2 degrees for the month of October, while the temperature has dropped to minus 8.8 degrees in the eastern province of Erzurum, a difference of almost 50 degrees that has caused concern.

The 12th hottest October in the last 52 years was experienced in the country, according to the October 2022 temperature report of the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The average temperature in October for many years was 15.6 degrees, while this year, the October temperature changed to 16.3 degrees. In October, the lowest temperature was observed in Erzurum at minus 8.8 degrees, while the highest temperature was seen in Antalya at 41.2 degrees. The 50-degree difference between the two provinces drew attention.

Apart from Antalya, the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Cizre district, the Finike and Kaş districts in Antalya, the Central Anatolian provinces of Karaman and Konya’s Çumra district were the regions where the hottest temperatures were experienced in October.

On the other hand, compared to the 1991-2020 average temperatures, the Black Sea province of Bolu observed temperatures below the seasonal normal in October.

According to regional evaluations on weather conditions, the average temperature in October in the Marmara region was 15.9 degrees in previous years, while this figure increased to 16.4 degrees this year.

In the Aegean region, where there is no significant difference, the average temperature in October increased from 17.2 to 17.9 degrees.

The most noticeable difference was experienced in the Mediterranean, where the average temperature for October was 19.4 degrees for a long time. The average temperature for October this year increased to 20.4 degrees in the region.

warmest,

ARTS & LIFE Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
MOST POPULAR

  1. Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

    Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

  2. Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

    Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

  3. China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy

    China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy

  4. ‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbul's housing market’

    ‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbul's housing market’

  5. People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

    People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’
Recommended
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Animal rights to be under legal guarantee

Animal rights to be under legal guarantee
Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard

Pushed back FETÖ suspect saved by Turkish Coast Guard
Young scientist bags award in Belgium

Young scientist bags award in Belgium
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul

Senior DHKP-C member detained in Istanbul
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.