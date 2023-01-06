Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation to be established

ANKARA

Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation will be established in order to organize the forum, promote Türkiye’s diplomacy and foreign relations, and carry out activities that will improve friendship and cooperation with other countries.

Among the activities to be carried out by the foundation are forums that will be repeated regularly to contribute to Türkiye’s regional and global values in the field of diplomacy, and activities such as organizing meetings, conferences, seminars, symposiums, courses, workshops and similar events throughout the year.

The foundation is also expected to carry out joint projects with domestic and foreign universities and non-governmental organizations and to make periodic or non-periodical publications in the media in order to increase Türkiye’s contributions in the field of international relations.

According to the bill accepted at the parliament, there will be 11 people in the board of trustees, which will be the decision-making body of the foundation.

The number of permanent members is six and they will be appointed by the president from among current or former foreign ministers, current or retired ambassadors, members of the Security and Foreign Policies Council, members of the Foreign Economic Relations Board, or board members of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Two people to be elected by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) from among professors working in the field of international relations and law, and three people to be selected by the head of the board of trustees from among the officials of foundations, associations or think tanks operating in the same fields, will also serve as members of the board of trustees for a period of five years.

The foundation will determine an annual budget in line with its aims and activities. A free easement right in favor of the foundation will be established on the real estate approved by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry to be used as its center.