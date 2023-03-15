Antakya’s künefe receives protected status

Güven Özalp -ANTAKYA
Following the application of the Antakya Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the European Union (EU), the southern province of Antakya’s famous künefe dessert has been put under protection as a registered geographical indication and traditional specialty.

The European Union finalized the application made by the Antakya Chamber of Commerce and Industry in March 2019 and registered “Antakya Künefesi” as a geographical indication.

Thus, Antakya Künefesi has become the ninth product from Türkiye to have received protected status from the EU.

Previously, Antep baklava (2013), Aydın fig (2016), Malatya apricot (2017), Aydın chestnut (2020), Milas olive oil (2020), Bayramiç beyazı nectarine (2021), Taşköprü garlic (2021) and Giresun hazelnut (2022) received protected status by the EU.

The EU grants protection of designation of origin (PDO) to products where all production, processing and preparation processes are carried out in a specific region.

Recently, there has been a growing interest in EU registration. The number of Turkish products awaiting EU registration has reached 42.

The Directorate for EU Affairs made a statement on their social media, saying, “‘Antakya Künefesi’ has been registered in the EU as a geographical indication [PGI] with the application of the Antakya Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

To make künefe, the buttered shreds of phyllo pastry are spread evenly on a greased, flat tray, preferably a tinned copper or aluminum tray.

A special cheese made specifically for künefe is then evenly distributed, and the remaining shredded pastry is laid as the top layer, covering the edges properly. Once done, the tray is placed on low heat. When the bottom of the künefe is cooked turns golden brown, it is flipped for the top layer to cook. The last step is pouring the pipping hot sugar syrup over the perfectly-cooked künefe.

Künefe cheese is produced in the southeastern province of Hatay’s Antakya, Defne, Samandağ, Yayladağı, Altınözü, Reyhanlı, Kumlu, İskenderun, Arsuz, Kırıkhan and Hassa districts.

