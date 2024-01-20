Another Turkish club ends contract with Israeli footballer

Another Turkish club ends contract with Israeli footballer

ISTANBUL
Another Turkish club ends contract with Israeli footballer

Turkish football club Başakşehir has announced that it ended its contract with Israeli player Eden Karzev following a disciplinary probe of his social media post calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

The club launched disciplinary proceedings against Karzev earlier this week after the defensive midfielder shared a message reading, "Bring Them Home Now.” Karzev was also briefly questioned by police in Istanbul.

Başakşehir took Karzev on loan from Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv last year.

"The player was fined in accordance with the club's disciplinary instructions, and it was deemed appropriate for the football player to continue his career abroad," the club said in a written statement on Jan. 18.

Maccabi said the 23-year-old - capped five times by Israel - was joining the Tel Aviv side on loan from Başakşehir for the remainder of the season.

The club's decision came days after another Israeli player, Sagiv Jehezkel, was briefly detained in Türkiye and questioned for allegedly inciting hatred after he celebrated his goal by gesturing to a message written on a bandage on his left wrist, which read "100 days. 07/10.”

Antalyaspor’s player Jehezkel returned to his country hours after his release. The player left Türkiye of his own will and there was no decision to deport him, a Turkish official said last week.

Israel furiously condemned Jehezkel's detention, sending relations between the two regional powers to a new low.

Both Jehezkel and Karzev said that their messages were intended as calls for an end to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, denying accusations that they engaged in a provocative act.

israeli, footballers, contracts, ends,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

    Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

  2. 5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

    5 dead in Israel strike on Syria targeting 'Iran-aligned leaders'

  3. World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

    World's biggest iceberg 'battered' by waves as it heads north

  4. Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

    Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

  5. Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings

    Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings
Recommended
Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”

Winners Revealed for “TRT World Citizen Awards”
Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar
Türkiye ranks first in cigarettes smoked: Report

Türkiye ranks first in cigarettes smoked: Report
Midterm break kicks off for 20 mln students

Midterm break kicks off for 20 mln students
Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland
Türkiye celebrates as first astronaut flies into space

Türkiye celebrates as first astronaut flies into space
WORLD Iran says Israel strike kills Guards Syria intel chief, 3 others

Iran says Israel strike kills Guards' Syria intel chief, 3 others

An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' intelligence chief for Syria and his deputy as well as two other Guards members on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
ECONOMY US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown

The U.S. Congress green-lit temporary funding on Jan. 18 to thwart a partial government shutdown that threatened the functions of multiple key federal agencies and could have seen thousands of employees sent home without pay.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".