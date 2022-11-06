Another mine blast occurs in Zonguldak

ZONGULDAK
Another mine blast has occurred in the northern province of Zonguldak’s Kilimli district, injuring four workers, less than a month after the blast in the northern province of Bartın.

Following the explosion that took place in a private mine, the workers were taken out of the quarry with the intervention of their colleagues and teams and brought to Atatürk State Hospital.

After receiving first aid here, two of the four workers injured, İlyas Kabuk and Ali Gezer, whose condition was still critical, were transferred to Ankara City Hospital after the interventions in the hospital.

Evacuation teams of the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) went down to the mine and started working on the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Oct. 14’s mine blast in Bartın’s Amasra district rose to 42 as Taner Şen, one of the workers injured in the explosion, lost his life.

The treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital continued for three weeks, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed in a Twitter post. “May Allah have mercy on him, I wish my condolences to his relatives.”

Six workers who survived the disaster were taken to the hospital by ambulance plane after their first treatment. İbrahim Çeliktaş, one of the workers, was discharged.

Three injured workers are still in intensive care, the minister said, adding that one’s condition remains serious.

Arrest warrants were issued for eight people, including executives, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ordered a legal arrangement to provide 1.5 million Turkish Liras in cash aid and a monthly pension to the families of the workers who died in the blast.

